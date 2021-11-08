Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $31.90 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,596 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 103,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 592,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 92,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 630.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 149,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 129,164 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

