Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $36.50 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $750.07.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,150.91 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $396.03 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $850.50 and its 200 day moving average is $724.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.50, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

