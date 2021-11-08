Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 334,684 X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 334,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

