Worth Venture Partners LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,897,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,230 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

