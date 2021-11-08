Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 171.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $2.13 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bloom Burton began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

