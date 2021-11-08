Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 171.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.