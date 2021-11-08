Worth Venture Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares during the quarter. Galera Therapeutics comprises 1.7% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GRTX. BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

