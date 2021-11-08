Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,148 shares of company stock valued at $164,718. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

