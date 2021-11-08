Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $263,799.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

