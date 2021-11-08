Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $263,799.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Zuora stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

