Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

WMT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.26. 70,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.