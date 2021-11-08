Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.08 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.23. 5,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.65. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

