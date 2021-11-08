Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

