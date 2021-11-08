Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 13,264 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.45.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.37. 228,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,774,420. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

