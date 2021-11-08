Wynnefield Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Telos accounts for 0.5% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Telos worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. FMR LLC raised its position in Telos by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 165,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

