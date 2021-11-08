X Square Capital LLC Acquires 2,408 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $158.73 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.94. The stock has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

