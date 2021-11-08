X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

