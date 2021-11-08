X Square Capital LLC Buys 38 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day moving average is $358.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $280.62 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

