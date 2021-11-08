X Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 111.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,378,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $368.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.51 and its 200 day moving average is $329.22. The company has a market capitalization of $389.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.35.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

