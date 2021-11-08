X Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 434.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,485,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter.

ITB opened at $74.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

