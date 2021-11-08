X Square Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,217 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

