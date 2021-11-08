Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

