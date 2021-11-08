XN Exponent Advisors LLC Invests $74.56 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 515,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,560,000. Splunk comprises about 3.5% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $166.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $208.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

