xRhodium Market Capitalization Reaches $828,338.08 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $828,338.08 and $66.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001228 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00095982 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars.

