Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Buys C$77,280.00 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 63.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YRI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.09.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

