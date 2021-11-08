Yaupon Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 218.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 1.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $84.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.