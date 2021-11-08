Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post sales of $172.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.06 million and the highest is $179.16 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $685.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $710.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $720.41 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $748.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

