Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post sales of $9.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. 521,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

