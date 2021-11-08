Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.07. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,682,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

