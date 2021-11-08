Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $110.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.56 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $402.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $413.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.98 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $463.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Denny’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 1,428,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.