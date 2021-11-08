Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.08. General Motors reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. 885,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,220,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

