Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. 251,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $78.71 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

