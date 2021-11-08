Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 1,156,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,949. The firm has a market cap of $247.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

