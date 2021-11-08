Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TXMD opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.75.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

