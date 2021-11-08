Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report sales of $68.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.32 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $64.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $272.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $897.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

