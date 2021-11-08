Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$5.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.71) and the highest is ($4.08). argenx reported earnings of ($4.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($8.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($19.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.25) to ($16.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,039. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a twelve month low of $246.02 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.89.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.