Zacks: Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

