Zacks: Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 8,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

