Zacks: Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post sales of $55.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.41 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $227.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.52 million to $238.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $505.38 million, with estimates ranging from $432.82 million to $603.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.83 million.

LOTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ LOTZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 1,900,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

