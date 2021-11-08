Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post $158.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the highest is $158.95 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $624.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.50 million to $624.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $656.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.67 on Monday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.