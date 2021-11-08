Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

CE stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 680,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

