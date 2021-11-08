Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $181.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the lowest is $181.80 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $732.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $818.79 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Relic.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 68,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.92.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.