Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $181.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the lowest is $181.80 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $732.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $818.79 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 68,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.92.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.