Zacks: Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce sales of $226.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.40 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $783.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

PDS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,164. The company has a market capitalization of $575.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

