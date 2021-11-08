Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,157 shares of company stock worth $7,476,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

