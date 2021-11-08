Zacks: Analysts Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ZVO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,902. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zovio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.