Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 45,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,929. The company has a market cap of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

