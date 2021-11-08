Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.31. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.9% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.