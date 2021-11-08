Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 170,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,115,000 after buying an additional 245,220 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

