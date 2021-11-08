Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $465.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.30 million. NICE posted sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.14.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $276.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.98 and a 200 day moving average of $260.20. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

