Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post sales of $365.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PKOH opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of -196.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.